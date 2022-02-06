🔒 Insiders Only: Win 4-pack of tickets to Jax Int’l Auto Show

News4JAX Insiders get an exclusive shot to win one of the four 4-pack of tickets we’re giving away to the 2022 Jacksonville International Auto Show.

The Auto Show is expanding to four days this year, starting Thursday, Feb. 17 and ending Sunday, Feb. 20.

To win, just enter our 2022 Jacksonville International Auto Show sweepstakes below. We will draw four names and announce the winners live on our Jacksonville International Auto Show preview special on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. Watch it LIVE on Channel 4, News4JAX.com or the News4JAX+ on your Smart TV, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick or Apple TV. The winners’ names will be left at will call and the tickets are good for any day of the event.