59º
wjxt logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Woman shot in Northwest Jacksonville Tuesday adds to recent gun violence spike

News4JAX Staff

Tags: Shooting, Jacksonville, gun violence
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office JSO generic police lights (WJXT)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot Tuesday night on Jacksonville’s Northside adding to the recent spike in gun violence.

The shooting happened at 9 p.m. on Lem Turner Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Related: 9 shootings mark violent weekend in Jacksonville

The woman suffered from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police do not have any information available on the shooter. Several witnesses are being interviewed by detectives who responded to this scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.