Woman shot in Northwest Jacksonville Tuesday adds to recent gun violence spike

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was shot Tuesday night on Jacksonville’s Northside adding to the recent spike in gun violence.

The shooting happened at 9 p.m. on Lem Turner Road, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said.

Related: 9 shootings mark violent weekend in Jacksonville

The woman suffered from a non-life-threatening injury.

Police do not have any information available on the shooter. Several witnesses are being interviewed by detectives who responded to this scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call JSO at 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.