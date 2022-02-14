58º
DCPS announces more COVID-19 vaccination clinics

Clinics scheduled for Feb. 18 & March 11

Staff, News4JAX

FILE - A doctor loads a dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at a mobile vaccination clinic in Worcester, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File) (Steven Senne, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held through Duval County Public Schools’ partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Duval County and Health Hero Florida, the school district said.

The announcement was posted Monday on teamduval.org.

The clinics are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, March 11, which is a teacher planning day, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the following locations:

  • District Administration Office’s Cline Auditorium — 1701 Prudential Drive 32207
  • Landmark Middle School gymnasium — 101 Kernan Blvd. North 32225
  • Paxon School for Advanced Studies auditorium — 3239 Norman E. Thagard Blvd. 32254
  • Southside Middle School gymnasium — 2948 Knights Lane East 32216

The district said people will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. First, second and booster doses will be available.

The clinics are for anyone age 5 or older. A parent or legal guardian must accompany their child. A consent form, which will be available at the events, will be required.

