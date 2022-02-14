DCPS announces more COVID-19 vaccination clinics

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – More COVID-19 vaccination clinics will be held through Duval County Public Schools’ partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Duval County and Health Hero Florida, the school district said.

The announcement was posted Monday on teamduval.org.

The clinics are scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, from 2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday, March 11, which is a teacher planning day, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the following locations:

District Administration Office’s Cline Auditorium — 1701 Prudential Drive 32207

Landmark Middle School gymnasium — 101 Kernan Blvd. North 32225

Paxon School for Advanced Studies auditorium — 3239 Norman E. Thagard Blvd. 32254

Southside Middle School gymnasium — 2948 Knights Lane East 32216

The district said people will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. First, second and booster doses will be available.

The clinics are for anyone age 5 or older. A parent or legal guardian must accompany their child. A consent form, which will be available at the events, will be required.