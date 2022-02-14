Woman found dead in Mandarin home, Jacksonville police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A woman was found dead Monday at a home in Mandarin, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said they were called about 6:45 a.m. to a person shot on Big Feather Trail, near the intersection of San Jose Boulevard and Crown Point Road. That’s where police said they found a woman, described as being in her 60s, dead inside a home.

Police said the body was first found by a family member who came to check on the woman because she had not been responding to calls Monday morning.

Detectives said that there are indications of foul play and that the woman’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

The medical examiner’s office will be completing an autopsy.

According to JSO, there were no signs of forced entry to the home. Investigators said one other person, a family friend, lived there but hasn’t been found or accounted for yet. They said they are looking for that person but not necessarily as a person of interest.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).