Jacksonville man sentenced to 30 years in prison for wife’s murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Cleon McQueen stalked his estranged wife Terrion, found her sitting in her car outside a neighbor’s house in Oakleaf, and shot her to death, according to court documents. McQueen pleaded guilty to 2nd degree murder. On Tuesday he was sentenced to 30 years in prison, with a minimum of 25 years.

60-year-old McQueen turned himself into the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office in November, 2020, after a woman, identified as his wife Terrion McQueen, was found shot inside a vehicle in the Oakleaf community.

Cleon McQueen was charged in the November 13th shooting in Oakleaf. Upon arrival, deputies found the victim seated in a vehicle suffering from a lone gunshot wound to the head, the police report said.

VIDEO: A 60-year-old Jacksonville man is being held on charges of killing his wife.

According to the police report, Cleon McQueen was seen casing the neighborhood before the shooting. The report said he punched a hole in her driver’s side window and then shot her in the left side of the head.

While detectives were working the investigation, they were notified that Cleon McQueen had surrendered to police at the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office headquarters on Bay Street downtown.

Investigators recovered a partially loaded .380 caliber handgun, which had a round in the chamber.

Cleon McQueen has no prior arrests in Clay County. A search of Duval County court records shows he has a list of arrests for varying offenses dating back to the 90s. He served a year-and-a-half in prison after pleading guilty to a grand theft charge stemming from a 2001 arrest.