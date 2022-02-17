🔒 TOP 5: Check out these Jacksonville events this week

What’s happening, News4JAX Insiders?

We’ve got a special guest with us this week. Joe Talentino from the ‘I Know JAX’ show on CW 17 has put together his Top 5 events list for this week. Check it out:

Every week I put together a list of my Top 5 Events of the week. These are events and happenings that I think sound fun and interesting and I don’t want you to miss them. Let me know what you think about my picks for this week and tell me what your favorites are. This week I have an extra bonus too so hang around till the end!

No. 5

Jackonville International Auto Show | Feb. 17-20 at the Prime F. Osborn Convention Center

I’m not a huge gear head but I hear you can get up close and personal with some cool exotic cars from Bentley to Lotus, Maserati, and Porsche. Don’t worry, they’ll also have plenty of trucks for all us rednecks to drool over too!

No. 4

The Third Thursday Southbank Riverwalk Sip & Stroll | Feb. 17, 5-8 p.m.

Live music by the acoustic duo, Robby & Felix, plus ukulele vocalist, Kalani Rose. They’ll also have culinary delights from Dos Vatos Tacos, La Bodega Original, Lazy Days Hot Dog Cart, San Marco Chz Fry Co., and last but definitely not least great Italian food from Vucca Jax. Oh yeah, this is a Sip and Stroll so there will be two bars featuring spirits by Manifest Distilling, plus beer and wine.

No. 3

Walker Hayes - The Fancy Like Tour | Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. at the Florida Theater

Walker Hayes is a singer/songwriter from Mobile, Ala. known for the Fancy Like song of the summer he even did a version with Kesha which was pretty cool. So, all you country music fans head on over to the Florida Theater.

No. 2

James Weldon Johnson Park’s Hip Hop Festival | Feb. 19, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The festival will be a platform to educate, illuminate, and acknowledge ALL the elements that encompass Hip Hop in our city – past, present, and future. The festival will feature performances by some of Jacksonville’s best Emcees, Lyricists, and Producers plus Hip Hop Dancers, food trucks; and much more to highlight and celebrate the many aspects of Hip Hop Culture.

No. 1

Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series | Feb. 18-19 at 7 p.m.

To honor the history and celebrate the cultural significance of Fort Mose, the Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series is comprised of six performances over three weeks starting this weekend with some of the biggest names in their genres. Friday is The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra and Saturday is Amythyst Kiah with guest MJbaker Go listen to some awesome music and know that the proceeds of this series will support the Historic Fort Mose.

Ok, now for a cool bonus

Amelia Island WINTER COCKTAIL COMPETITION | Feb. 17 from 6-8 p.m.

At the world-famous Mermaid Bar inside the Florida House Inn, it’s a cool night of tasting cocktails created by top Amelia Island bartenders! Blind tasting by a judges’ panel with yours truly included plus a People’s Choice winner too. Grab your ticket from Amelia Island Tasting Tours.

That's my Top 5 of this week.