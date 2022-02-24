15-year-old arrested in deadly shooting of Palm Coast man

Photo from scene on night of shooting in Palm Coast.

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday announced the arrest of a 15-year-old in the shooting death of a Palm Coast man, who deputies said was killed on Feb. 5.

The Sheriff’s Office said Da’Mari Barnes, of Palm Coast, is facing a charge of manslaughter with a firearm in the shooting death of Jamey Bennett.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Barnes fatally shot the 19-year-old Palm Coast man following an altercation at a late night party in a wooded area. Deputies responded to reports of the shooting just before 2 a.m. on Feb. 5 near Old Kings Road North and Matanzas Woods Parkway.

Deputies, the Sheriff’s Office said, found Bennett had been shot in his chest, and Bennett died of his injuries shortly after paramedics rushed him to a hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office said investigators spoke with dozens of witnesses and reviewed hundreds of hours of surveillance video. They served more than 20 search warrants and subpoenas and canvassed multiple neighborhoods.

“This was a difficult case because many witness were not immediately forthcoming and detectives had to use all investigative means at their disposal to solve this case,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in a prepared statement.

Barnes surrendered to Georgia law enforcement Wednesday after family members convinced him to turn himself in, the Sheriff’s Office said. He’ll be extradited back to Flagler County.