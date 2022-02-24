ATF adds $5K to the reward for information in the murder of local father of 4

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced Thursday it’s adding $5,000 to the reward for information in the murder of Jared Bridegan. This is in addition to the $8,000 offered by CrimeStoppers.

The 33-year-old father was gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter and investigators have been combing the Jacksonville Beach neighborhood where he was killed.

Bridegan, of St. Johns County, was shot on Sanctuary Boulevard near J. Turner Butler Boulevard at the front of a quiet family neighborhood called Lake Sanctuary.

Bridegan’s 2-year-old daughter was in the SUV, which was also struck by gunfire, but she wasn’t hurt. The father of four was fatally wounded. A memorial cross with the words “Justice 4 Jared” has been placed at the scene of the shooting.

Ad

RELATED: Father of 4 targeted in close-range Jacksonville Beach murder, police say | Jax Beach police make another plea for public’s help after father of 4 killed in front of 2-year-old daughter

Police have been pleading for help from the public to find the shooter, and now in addition to an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in his death, ATF’s addition makes the total reward $13,000.

Throughout the week, detectives have asked neighbors to check their surveillance cameras. Investigators tell News4Jax they have started to receive more videos and are combing through the footage.

Ad

Detectives opened up with News4JAX about the case on Tuesday, hoping to cultivate more tips. They met our crew at the scene of the crime to share new insight into what happened, saying for the first time that the shooting was “targeted.”

Anyone with information on the murder of Jared Bridegan can call ATF at 888-ATF-TIPS, or e-mail the agency at ATFtips@atf.gov.

First Coast CrimeStoppers is also requesting tips that lead to an arrest. That number is 866-845-TIPS (8477).