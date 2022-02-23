Police flood Jacksonville Beach neighborhood looking for clues a week after father of 4 killed

A memorial has been placed where Jared Bridegan, a father of four, was gunned down in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – A day after police released the name of a 33-year-old father gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter and announced an increased reward for information leading to an arrest in his death, investigators flooded the Jacksonville Beach neighborhood where he was killed.

It’s been a week since Jared Bridegan, of St. Johns County, was shot on Sanctuary Boulevard near J. Turner Butler Boulevard at the front of a quiet family neighborhood called Lake Sanctuary.

Bridegan’s 2-year-old daughter was in the SUV, which was also struck by gunfire, but she wasn’t hurt. The father of four was fatally wounded. A memorial cross with the words “Justice 4 Jared” has been placed at the scene of the shooting.

Police have been pleading for help from the public to find the shooter, and an $8,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in his death is now being offered, according to police.

Jacksonville Beach police threw tons of resources at the area on Wednesday, looking for clues, surveillance video, witnesses and evidence.

Police said they are searching a wooded area west of Sanctuary Boulevard between Jacksonville Drive and JTB. The southbound roadway of Sanctuary Boulevard from Jacksonville Drive to JTB will be closed temporarily until the search is completed, police said.

Jacksonville Beach investigators are searching for clues in a wooded area west of Sanctuary Boulevard. (Provided by Jacksonville Beach Police)

Detectives opened up with News4JAX about the case on Tuesday, hoping to cultivate more tips. They met our crew at the scene of the crime to share new insight into what happened, saying for the first time that the shooting was “targeted.”

Det. Sgt. David Young, with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, said Bridegan was shot to death next to the driver’s door of his SUV, which was also struck by gunfire. The man’s 2-year-old daughter was inside. He said it’s a miracle she wasn’t hurt.

“Any time there’s a child involved with a child could’ve been hit, it gets to you,” Young said, clearly upset about the details. “It does it gets to you.”

Bridegan had his SUV’s emergency flashers on and a spare tire was in the road, which is why police believe his killer set him up.

Jacksonville Beach police said they do not yet know whether this damaged tire is related to the investigation. (Jacksonville Beach Police Department)

“There is a reason he was stopped here,” Young said. “There’s a reason there’s a tire in the middle of the road. So we think that in that aspect, we think that he was targeted.”

Young said it was close-range and cold-blooded.

“He was right at the driver’s door and we believe that the shooter was less than four feet, three feet from him,” Young said.

Bridegan was driving a black Volkswagen Atlas dropping off some of his children at their mother’s house nearby. He had two children from a previous marriage and two from his current marriage.

Police want to know if anyone saw him driving and if anyone was following him or if there was an incident before the shooting.

Bridegan, who worked as a software manager for companies including Microsoft, was just feet away from getting onto JTB on his way home to Nocatee.

“It was specific,” Young said. “He used this route all the time. Whoever knew the route.”

He said his goal was to bring Bridegan’s loved ones answers and arrest whoever is responsible for the murder.

“It’s terrible,” he added. “It’s emotional for everybody. It’s emotional for the detectives. It’s emotional to have to look at somebody and say, ‘We’re trying to find the right answers.’”

Detectives acknowledged a lot of speculation and rumors in the neighborhood. However, police are urging people to not jump to conclusions. They said everything and anything is on the table with the investigation.

Anyone with information or home security footage is asked to call the Police Department at 904-270-1661. They can also send anonymous information to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.