3 killed in 2 Flagler County crashes 3 miles apart

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating two deadly head-on crashes that killed three people just 3 miles apart within a 17-minute span early Friday morning.

According to a crash report, a 26-year-old Gainesville woman was killed when the car she was a passenger in collided with the front of an SUV on State Road 100 just west of County Road 305 at 5:45 a.m. She was wearing a seat belt. The 26-year-old Palatka woman who was driving the car suffered minor injuries. The 22-year-old Bunnell man who was driving the SUV also sustained minor injuries. The car was headed east while the SUV was headed west. State Road 100 is just two lanes and there was a double yellow center line in that stretch.

Then at 6:02 a.m., three miles west of that crash, two drivers were killed when the pickup truck and SUV they were driving also collided head-on. A 21-year-old Satsuma man was driving the pickup while a 57-year-old Welaka woman was driving the SUV. That crash happened on State Road 100 at Water Oak Road. The man was not wearing a seat belt. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

At 7:34 a.m., the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office put out a community alert on social media stating it was closing State Road 100 from County Road 305 to the Putnam County line due to the foggy conditions and the two deadly crashes. Neither agency has said if fog played a factor in the crashes, but both are still under investigation.