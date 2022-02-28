Permit issued for demolition of former Florida Times-Union property

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former Florida Times-Union property will soon be demolished to make way for a new development known as One Riverside.

According to city records, a permit was issued in the last week. Removing the building will happen quickly. The records show that Pece of Mind Environment, an Orlando based company, got the permit approved to start demolishing the 55-year-old landmark for Fuqua Development.

Jeff Fuqua, who purchased the property, said he estimates redevelopment of the site to cost approximately $250 million.

RELATED: Times-Union property purchased by Atlanta-based developer; $250M redevelopment planned

Ad

Passersby, like Billie Hayward, are pleased with the progress.

“I think its great,” Hayward said. “I like the idea that it will be more updated and will be available to all of us.”

The project design for One Riverside calls for a grocery store, a riverfront restaurant, retail stores and 270 apartments. The second phase will add more apartments and retail space.

In addition to the site, Jacksonville City Council approved a $31.59 million incentive package last year in November for the redevelopment.

Fuqua told the Jacksonville Daily Record earlier this month that he hopes the first phase to be open by summer 2024.