Crime Stoppers now offering $13K reward for information leading to arrest in father of 4′s murder

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Jacksonville Beach Police Department on Monday announced an increased reward of $13,000 from First Coast Crime Stoppers for information leading to an arrest in the deadly shooting of a 33-year-old father of four children.

Det. Sgt. David Young, with the Jacksonville Beach Police Department, said in a previous interview that Bridegan was shot to death next to the driver door of his SUV, which was also struck by gunfire. Bridegan’s daughter was in the SUV, but she wasn’t hurt.

Bridegan had his SUV’s emergency flashers on and a spare tire was in the road, which is why police believe his killer set him up.

Bridegan, who worked as a software manager for companies including Microsoft, was just feet away from getting onto J. Turner Butler Boulevard on his way home to Nocatee.

“It was specific,” Young said. “He used this route all the time. Whoever knew the route.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department at 904-270-1661. They can also send anonymous information to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.