Jacksonville Beach police release new videos in murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach police released video on Wednesday of a truck linked to the murder investigation of Jared Bridegan.
Bridegan, of St. Johns County, was shot and killed in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood while his 2-year-old daughter was with him in his SUV, investigators said.
Investigators believe Bridegan was targeted and was shot at close-range in the area of Jacksonville Drive and Sanctuary Way North. Bridegan, 33, was a father of 4.
On Tuesday, First Coast Crime Stoppers increased a reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder to $13,000.
A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
On February 16, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., the truck shown in the videos was in the Jacksonville Beach area. It’s a dark colored (likely blue) 2004-2008 Ford F-150 four door with running boards (possibly silver), brown trim and a silver toolbox.
If you saw this truck that night or know its current whereabouts, call Jacksonville Beach Police at 904-270-1667.