Jacksonville Beach police release new videos in murder investigation

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Jacksonville Beach police released video on Wednesday of a truck linked to the murder investigation of Jared Bridegan.

Bridegan, of St. Johns County, was shot and killed in a Jacksonville Beach neighborhood while his 2-year-old daughter was with him in his SUV, investigators said.

Jared Galen Bridegan was shot and killed in Jacksonville Beach, police say (Provided by Jacksonville Beach Police)

Investigators believe Bridegan was targeted and was shot at close-range in the area of Jacksonville Drive and Sanctuary Way North. Bridegan, 33, was a father of 4.

On Tuesday, First Coast Crime Stoppers increased a reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder to $13,000.

A $5,000 reward is being offered by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

On February 16, between 5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., the truck shown in the videos was in the Jacksonville Beach area. It’s a dark colored (likely blue) 2004-2008 Ford F-150 four door with running boards (possibly silver), brown trim and a silver toolbox.

If you saw this truck that night or know its current whereabouts, call Jacksonville Beach Police at 904-270-1667.