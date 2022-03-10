Surveillance camera captures apparent sounds of gunfire in Oceanway neighborhood

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Audio from a surveillance camera shared Wednesday by a News4JAX viewer captures what appears the be the sound of gunfire in the Oceanway neighborhood.

Several viewers called the newsroom, saying they were awakened by the sound of gunshots overnight along Deersong Drive. In eight seconds, we counted at least 14 bangs in the video.

With respect to their safety, the homeowner who shared the video asked News4JAX not to show the footage that was captured on the camera.

Tonight we obtained this video capturing more gunfire in a Northside neighborhood, less than 24 hours after a car full of teens was sprayed w/ bullets, leaving 1 dead. Coming up on @wjxt4- hear about this latest violence that has people in this area saying enough is enough pic.twitter.com/GLDSO3XuLq — Renee Beninate (@reneebeninate) March 10, 2022

The resident who shared the video asked not to be identified. He said his home surveillance system captured it at 2:40 a.m. Wednesday. Later that evening, police were seen outside a home on Deersong Drive.

Notably, the shots were heard in the same area that a week ago Jacksonville police said a 16-year-old was dropped off to get help after being shot in a parking lot at an address on Duval Station Road — not far from First Coast High School.

Ad

On Tuesday, a teenager was killed and four others were hospitalized in a shooting near the intersection of Duval Station and Starratt roads — also not far from the high school.

Following the acts of violence in the neighborhood, First Coast High School’s principal announced that the school would be taking enhanced security measures “for the near future” as a precautionary measure.

In the Tuesday shooting, family members identified the teenager who was killed as 17-year-old Kaleb Floyd. Robert Herring II, his uncle, told News4JAX that his nephew was a loving young man who had a “heart of gold.”

Ad

“Loved his sisters dearly, loved his mom and dad dearly, and he was the type of person that just wanted to get everybody to see what he really was, which was a fine young man who had a big future,” Herring said.

Residents of the neighborhood want an end to the violence.

RELATED: Councilman says district where 5 teens were shot near high school has a gang problem

“It makes me feel bad and embarrassing about the neighborhood we live in,” said Doel Antommarchi, who lives in the area.

News4JAX learned Wednesday that a 14-year-old girl is facing charges after police said she brought a gun to First Coast High School on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, she was called the principal’s office after school officials received a tip from another student that she had a gun.