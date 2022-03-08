Police: 1 teenager dead, 4 hospitalized in Oceanway shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – One person died and four others were hospitalized Tuesday in a shooting that occurred in the Oceanway neighborhood, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Stronko, with the Sheriff’s Office, said units were called to the intersection of Duval Station and Starratt roads at 2:20 p.m. in reference to the shooting. He said the victims drove to Lanier Road, where their vehicle was located.

BREAKING: This is the scene off Vernice & Starrat roads where multiple sources tell @wjxt4 there was a shooting. JFRD says they got the call at 2:20 PM. We are told there were 5 victims- 1 died and 4 others were taken to the hospital. JSO and ATF are investigating pic.twitter.com/MsCsB9oMBb — Renee Beninate (@reneebeninate) March 8, 2022

Arriving officers found six people, Stronko said, including four men and two women between 17 to 18 years of age. He said one person died at the scene and four others were transported to a hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. The sixth person remained at the scene to speak with investigators.

Stronko said there were multiple witnesses to the shooting and investigators were on scene collecting interviews.

“We identified initially, potentially a silver SUV. We are looking for additional details on that,” Stronko added. He asked anyone with information to contact authorities.

WATCH BELOW: JSO holds news briefing on Oceanway shooting

Residents of the neighborhood, like John Decicco, said they are shaken by the violence.

“Kids are kids and everybody does stupid stuff, but guns? You’re shooting guns up here? Shooting guns, there’s tons of people with absolute disregard. It’s the most egregious act that I feel like you can commit in a public place,” Decicco said.

Paul Clark has lived nearby on Vernice Street for decades.

“It’s just crazy,” Clark said. “It’s unreal. It’s not the same as it used to be.”

The shooting, which was reported near Duval Station and Starratt, was not far from First Coast High School. Exactly a week ago, a teenager was injured when shots were fired at a car in a parking lot on Duval Station Road -- also not far from the school.

It’s unknown where the teenagers attend school. But a message from the First Coast High principal states that there will be enhanced security measures at the school “for the near future in light of the acts of violence taking place in our area.”

The principal’s message states in part:

“We are aware of tragic acts of violence taking place in our surrounding area. While these events are not taking place on our campus, we will have enhanced security measures for the near future as a precaution.”

Notably, the principal sent out a message to parents earlier in the day informing them that a loaded firearm was found on campus, and that staff members were made aware thanks to tips from students. The principal said in that message:

“At this time, law enforcement is investigating, and a student has been taken into custody. Appropriate action including criminal charges and school discipline will take place.”