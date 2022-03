JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The on-ramp to Interstate 10 at Roosevelt Boulevard was closed Saturday for a couple of hours due to flooding, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Police reported the closure about 9:30 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said water and mud washed onto the roadway.

Police said the roadway reopened about 11:50 a.m.

Troopers said Florida Department of Transportation and Construction crews responded to the scene.