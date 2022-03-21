JSO document: Officer arrested for sending nude photos and videos to teen has a history of complaints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office officer arrested last week for sending nude photos and videos to a 16-year-old boy, has a history of internal affairs investigations. News4JAX obtained the document showing Alejandro Carmona, 47, was the subject of 28 complaints from citizens and other officers from 2008-2021.

READ: Officer Carmona internal affairs report

Carmona was suspended without pay from the Sheriff’s Office and charged with online solicitation of a child, transmission of harmful material to a child and unlawful use of a two-way communication device, which are felonies.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation began a month ago when a teenage boy came forward. According to Clay County Undersheriff Ron Lendvay, the boy, who was 16 at the time, met Carmona at a gym.

“The victim believed he was going to get workout advice via Snapchat, but instead starting to get unusual requests to send pictures of himself to the suspect with his shirt off,” Lendvay said. “After a few months of snapchatting, the suspect sent lewd pictures of himself, including photos and videos featuring full frontal nudity that also included the suspect’s face.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office asked anyone with additional information that could help in that case to come forward.

The internal affairs report indicates Carmona received written reprimands twice and informal counseling three times. It also shows Carmona had counseling and referral letters from supervisors for sustained complaints of rudeness, failure to conform to work standards, unbecoming conduct and three chargeable traffic crashes.

The document shows Carmona violated JSO’s bodycam policy in December 2020. One of those complaints was filed two days after the incident involving Brittany Williams. Williams was accused of assaulting Carmona in his police cruiser after she confronted him for parking in her driveway. Body cam video shows it escalated when she threw a spoon at him and was arrested. She avoided jail and received six months probation.

He is currently on suspension from JSO due to his arrest.