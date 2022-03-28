State Department of Corrections van backs into correctional officer inside Union County facility: FHP

A correctional officer was hurt in a crash involving another correctional officer Monday at the Florida Department of Corrections Reception and Medical Center in Union County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a state Department of Corrections van backed into a correctional officer inside the facility on Southwest 152nd Loop about 6:30 a.m.

That correctional officer, who was described as a 62-year-old Lake Butler man, was taken to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville with minor injuries, troopers said.

No other injuries were reported.