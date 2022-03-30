Columbia County superintendent messages families about social media trends, including Orbeez challenge

Columbia County Schools on Wednesday became the latest Northeast Florida school district to send a message to families in light of recent social media trends and challenges.

One of those involves shooting people with projectiles called Orbeez, Columbia County Superintendent Lex Carswell says in a message sent Wednesday to families.

Orbeez is a specific brand for water beads, similar in size and shape to airsoft BBs, and the guns used to shoot them.

“These are obviously very dangerous, and I assure that Columbia County School District will address any such behavior with the maximum possible charges under our code of conduct and criminal law,” Carswell says.

Carswell asks parents to tell their children not to bring the toys -- which he said could easily be mistaken for real guns -- to school and set guidelines for where they can and cannot play with them.

“Student safety and school security are Columbia County School District’s top priority, and we want children to be safe wherever they are in the community. I ask for your partnership toward these objectives,” Carswell states.

The message comes a day after Duval County Public Schools sent out a similar message to parents of students from Greg Burton, the chief of the Duval County School Police Department.

In the message, he also references the Orbeez challenge.

“These are obviously very dangerous, and I assure you that our school district will address any such behavior with the maximum possible charges under our code of conduct and criminal law,” Burton says. “Additionally, like airsoft and other BB guns, some of these toys could easily be mistaken for real guns with disastrous consequences.”

Like the letter from the Columbia County superintendent, Buton asks parents to clearly tell their children not to bring the toys to school and to set guidelines.