Teacher recruitment fairs planned for Duval and Clay schools

Marilyn Vaca, Digital Director, Jacksonville

Superintendent of Duval County Public Schools (DCPS) Dr. Diana Greene works with a third-grade student at Gregory Drive Elementary School. (DCPS)

Duval County Public Schools is looking for teachers and support personnel. The district is hosting a job fair for candidates Saturday, April 2. The sessions break down like this:

  • Session #1  ISI SCHOOLS - Event Time:  9:00 A.M. - 10:00 A.M.
  • Session #2  ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS - Event Time: 10:00 A.M. - 12:00 P.M.
  • Session #3  MIDDLE & HIGH SCHOOLS - Event Time:  12:30 P.M. - 2:30 P.M.
  • Paraprofessional Session will run the entire time, from 10:00 AM - 2:30 PM.  Paraprofessionals do not need to register in advance for the fair.

The fair is happening at Sandalwood High School, 2750 John Prom Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246. To see what documentation is required for participation and to fill out a required application, click on this link.

Interested teacher candidates who do not attend the fair may also visit our applicant portal to apply to specific schools starting May 1st.  Join Team Duval!

Clay County District Schools is holding a job fair involving all of its schools on Tuesday, May 3 at Fleming Island High School. The event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. There are many opportunities for employment within the district, from teachers, to support staff, to operations.

Clay County School District hosting a job fair Tuesday, May 3, 2022. (Clay County School District)

