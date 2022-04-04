Bond request denied for father accused of killing former football star son

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A request for bond for a man accused of shooting and killing his son, former University of Central Florida and University Christian football star Otis Anderson Jr., was denied, according to Duval County court records.

Otis Anderson Sr. is in Duval County Jail on a second-degree murder charge in the death of his 23-year-old son. He is also charged with second-degree attempted murder after he shot his wife, who survived, according to police.

On March 24, Anderson Sr., wearing an orange jumpsuit, appeared in court, where his attorneys asked the judge to give him a bond. There were several of Anderson Sr.’s family and friends supporting him in court, as well.

The deadly shooting happened in November at the Andersons’ Northside home. According to investigators, it stemmed from an argument after Anderson Sr. was bitten by his son’s girlfriend’s dog.

A detective took the stand, saying Anderson Sr.’s wife, Denise Anderson, heard a loud “pow.”

“She heard her son say, ‘You shot me,’” the detective said.

The detective said Anderson Sr. shot and wounded his wife after she began hitting him with a Swiffer.

Anderson Sr. told police didn’t remember shooting his wife, but he shot his son in self-defense, according to an arrest report.

“Mr. Anderson told the patrol officer, ‘I’m in my house, I’m getting attacked,’” one of his defense attorneys said.

The defense called Anderson Sr.’s close family friend to the stand. He mentioned that Anderson Sr.’s wife wants her husband back home.

“She loves her husband. She wants him home. She tells me that every day, ‘I want my husband home,’” the friend said.

He told the judge that if released, he would give Anderson Sr. a place to stay.

“He’s a man of integrity. He will follow rules,” the friend said. “We always say, ‘Hey, you’ve always got a place at my house.’”

The state also told the judge that Anderson Sr.’s wife has mentioned to them that she wants to be in contact with him more and would like him to be released from jail.

Anderson Sr.’s colleague at A. Harold and Associates also spoke, saying the company would allow him to work virtually if released.

“We would want him back as soon as we can have him,” the colleague said.

Nine other people wrote the judge letters, saying Anderson Sr. is a man of character and had never been violent toward his wife and son.

The state said it didn’t feel comfortable with Anderson Sr. receiving a bond.

The judge took the bond request under advisement and made a ruling on the bond request on Monday.