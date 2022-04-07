Raines high schooler says he was riding home in Lyft, blacked out during deadly crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager who was in a deadly crash involving three cars on Edgewood Avenue said he lost consciousness during the collision — and remembers waking up shortly after it happened.

A woman died in the Tuesday afternoon crash and seven others were taken to area hospitals, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said the crash happened after one of the cars ran a stop sign.

Christopher Ford said it was a typical day at Raines High School, and after tennis practice, he ordered a Lyft ride home.

“I lived through it, but I don’t really remember much of it,” Ford said. “I blacked out and I woke up and saw the people and I just was looking for my phone. I just remember being on the side of the road.”

The ridesharing car he was in was totaled. Ford said he only has minor injuries. His back hurts, but he expects to make a recovery.

A woman who was in the car with him, however, didn’t survive.

Investigators said the driver of the maroon car he was in ran the stop sign just a block away from the school.

“I just remember when we passed the stop sign, I just remember I saw the car and after that I don’t remember,” Ford said. “I didn’t hear no sounds or see nothing. I just blacked out.”

As a result of the crash, an oncoming vehicle with four passengers was struck — and that vehicle then collided with an SUV.

The next thing the 17-year-old remembers is waking up on Edgewood Avenue.

“I saw them. I thought both of them were dead at the time. They (weren’t) moving or nothing,” Ford said.

Police said the driver was taken to the hospital in serious condition and someone in the front seat died at the scene.

Ford’s mother, Temeka, got the call that her son was hurt in a crash and rushed to the scene.

“Just people, belongings, just everywhere. It was a lot, All I could think was of my child,” she said.

Ford is thankful he walked away with minor injuries.

“I was really grateful for that, because it could have been way worse for me,” he said.

He’s praying for the other victims of the crash.

Lyft told News4JAX it’s looking into the crash. It’s unclear if the driver who ran the stop sign is facing charges.