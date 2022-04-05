Jacksonville firefighters tend to 7 patients in Northwest Jacksonville crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department said its crews were tending to seven people in a crash that involved multiple vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported on Edgewood Avenue West and Raines Vikings Way. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, all lanes of Edgewood Avenue West were closed from Floradale Drive to Carnation Road.

According to JFRD, the crash involved three pediatric patients. Another three people, none of which were pediatric, were said have serious injuries.

Additional details were not immediately provided.