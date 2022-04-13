Baker County man who recorded self during Capitol riot opts for trial

Screenshot from video shared by Brad Weeks on Facebook the day of the riot at the Capitol.

A former Baker County Sheriff’s Office employee, who was arrested in connection to the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, is headed to trial.

Brad Weeks, of Macclenny, faces charges of unlawful and violent entry into restricted government property and disorderly conduct. Weeks worked in the IT department and did contract work for the Sheriff’s Office.

At a status conference Tuesday in Washington, D.C., a trial date of Oct. 25 was set.

Weeks remains free on his own recognizance. If convicted, Weeks could get up to 18 months in prison and over $100,000 in fines.

He’s one of eight people from Northeast Florida arrested on charges related to the riot. Four have pleaded guilty, one died before his case could be adjudicated and two other cases are still working through the courts.