Farm Share to distribute food at 2 events in Northeast Florida

Farm Share will be distributing food at two events this week in Northeast Florida.

Recipients will receive fresh produce and nonperishable canned foods.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, distributions will be drive-thru only and attendees must wear a mask and arrive in a vehicle with a trunk or cargo bed.

Here are the locations and times for the events:

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Jenkins Middle School

Date: Friday, April 15, from 9 a.m. until supplies last (200 households)

Location: 1100 N. 19th St., Palatka, Fla., 32177

Event: Farm Share food distribution with Lake Butler Community Center

Date: Saturday, April 16, from 9 a.m. until supplies last (300 households)

Location: 155 NW 3rd St., Lake Butler, Fla., 32054

For more information about Farm Share, visit FarmShare.org.