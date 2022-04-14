Deputy Joshua Moyers honored at Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer Awards

Crowd stands with heads bowed during moment of silence for Deputy Joshua Moyers.

The State Attorney’s Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit on Wednesday honored officers and deputies who have gone above and beyond the call of duty.

The annual award ceremony recognizes members of agencies throughout the Fourth Judicial Circuit based on nominations from officials and State Attorney’s Office selection. Among those honored was the late Nassau County Deputy Joshua Moyers, who was killed during a traffic stop last fall.

At the ceremony was Tim and Brenda Moyers, his mother and father, and Ivy Carter, his fiancée.

“Your son and your fiancé died a hero and a protector,” State Attorney Melissa Nelson told the family, as she asked the room to stand momentarily and bow their heads.

Following the deputy’s death, the chief investigator flew an American flag over the State Attorney’s Office in honor of Moyer. On Wednesday, that flag was presented to the family.

Deputy Moyers' father is presented with the flag that was flown over the State Attorney's Office.

Hundreds of officers and deputies combed through wooded areas of Nassau County in the search for suspect Patrick McDowell. A reward being offered for information leading to his arrest was increased to $54,000.

McDowell was taken into custody on Sept. 28. Sources said he was cornered in a bathroom at the Kirsten Higginbotham Sports Complex. He eventually came out and surrendered.

The K-9 team that worked to arrest McDowell was also recognized at the event. K-9 Chaos was shot multiple times during the manhunt.

His handler, JSO Officer Dale Cullen, spoke about those moments.

“Definitely thought we lost him there in the woods,” Cullen said. “For a couple hours it was touch and go but eventually we were able to pull through and save his life.”

McDowell is behind bars in Nassau County, awaiting trial.