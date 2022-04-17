Jacksonville mother says she won’t be silenced as she fights for justice for her son

A Jacksonville mother says she will not be silenced as she fights for justice for her son. Jacquez Anlage was killed after being shot in an Arlington apartment in October of 2020. He was only 20 years old.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time keeps ticking as Crystal Anlage goes another day without an arrest made in her son’s murder.

“546 days today. Every day the pain is there. The loss is felt immensely,” said Anlage.

Anlage said her son, 20-year-old Jacquez Anlage, was shot and killed in an Arlington apartment in October 2020.

To this day, no arrests have been made and there haven’t been any leads.

Anlage said she only got to be her son’s mother for four years. Anlage and her husband adopted him from foster care when he was 16.

“He was learning what it was like to have people love him for who he was and not expect things from him and he was learning how to just be a kid,” Anlage said. “He had such a good heart and whoever did this obviously had no idea of what kind of person he was. I just want them to think about their own mothers and think about their own families and how they would feel if it was them, how they would feel if it was their mom or dad feeling like this every day.”

Ad

Anlage said she does not care how long it takes, she is determined to get justice for her son.

She said Project Cold Case is involved in her son’s case. At this time, there isn’t a known motive for her son’s murder.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.