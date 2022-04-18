75º

Person shot at Palm Trace Apartments on Westside

Carianne Luter, Social Media Producer

Scott Johnson, Reporter/weekend anchor

Tags: Westside, Shooting
One person was shot Monday at the Palm Trace Apartments off of 103rd Street, according to police.

The person is said to be in critical condition, JFRD said.

Police have blocked off the first few complexes in the front.

This comes after a violent weekend in Jacksonville where two people were killed in one of six separate shootings.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

News4JAX is working to learn more information.

About the Authors:

Carianne Luter is a social media producer for News4Jax and has worked at Channel 4 since December 2015. She graduated from the University of North Florida with a degree in communications.

Specializes in Clay County issues, general assignment reporting and stories off the beaten path and anchors weekend evening newscasts.

