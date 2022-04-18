Person shot at Palm Trace Apartments on Westside

One person was shot Monday at the Palm Trace Apartments off of 103rd Street, according to police.

The person is said to be in critical condition, JFRD said.

Police have blocked off the first few complexes in the front.

This comes after a violent weekend in Jacksonville where two people were killed in one of six separate shootings.

So far, no suspects are in custody.

News4JAX is working to learn more information.