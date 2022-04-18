USS The Sullivans returns home after three-month deployment Monday

(USS The Sullivans , Copyright 2021 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.)

MAYPORT, Fla. – The Arliegh Burk-class guided-missile destroyer USS The Sullivans (DDG 68) returned to Naval Station Mayport after a three-month deployment to the European theater of operations Monday morning.

While the USS The Sullivans was deployed, the ship participated in NATO Exercise Dynamic Guard 2022 in the North Sea.

The crew navigated over 20,000 nautical miles, operating in the Irish, North and Baltic Seas.

