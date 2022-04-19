Vigil planned to remember father of 4 killed in Jacksonville Beach

Community members plan to come together at a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening to remember a local father of four killed two months ago in Jacksonville Beach.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Community members plan to come together at a candlelight vigil Tuesday evening to remember a local father of four killed two months ago in Jacksonville Beach.

On Feb. 16, Jared Bridegan, 33, of St. Johns County, was gunned down in front of his 2-year-old daughter on Sanctuary Boulevard near J. Turner Butler Boulevard at the front of a quiet family neighborhood in Jacksonville Beach called Lake Sanctuary. Police said it was a targeted attack.

No arrests have been made. His widow, Kirsten Bridegan, said the vigil at South Beach Park aims to keep Jared Bridegan’s story alive in the community in the hopes of getting closer to answers, while also honoring his life.

Kirsten Bridegan said dealing with this grief doesn’t get easier and the 2-year-old who witnessed her father’s murder still talks about her father.

Kirsten Bridegan said fighting for justice is helping her during this rough time.

“The way that I deal with it is fighting -- fighting for answers, fighting to get more people aware so that if someone knows something, they’ll hear about us, fighting they’ll hear about who Jared was, they’ll feel bad, they’ll have their conscience speak to them and they’ll come forward,” she said.

Detectives said they need to find whoever was driving an older model blue Ford F-150, which they believe was likely involved in the murder. A tire that was left in the middle of the road that prompted Jared Bridegan to stop is a key piece of the puzzle.

A private donor helped raise Crime Stoppers reward to $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of whoever killed Bridegan. That’s in addition to another $5,000 from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, making tipsters eligible for $30,000 in reward money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Beach Police Department at 904-270-1661. People can also send anonymous information to First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.