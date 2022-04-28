Rodents infest Jacksonville elementary school, force cafeteria closure

The cafeteria at Duval County’s Cedar Hills Elementary School was shut down as maintenance staff and exterminators work to solve a rodent infestation at the campus.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The cafeteria at Duval County’s Cedar Hills Elementary School was shut down as maintenance staff and exterminators work to solve a rodent infestation at the campus.

Families were notified by a message from the school’s principal, Marva McKinney, who emphasized the importance of full transparency with regard to any situation that might affect student education.

“I am calling to share that rodents have been spotted on our campus and inside our school building,” McKinney’s message said. “Because of this, we are taking several measures using guidance from our pest control contractor and district maintenance staff.”

McKinney said the school closed down the school’s cafeteria, the main spot where rodents were found, allowing exterminators to carry out an “aggressive treatment plan” and minimize the impact on school operations.

The principal’s message noted that the plan includes “trapping and safely removing” the rodents. While the extermination efforts proceed, the school will have food prepared offsite and served to students outside the cafeteria.

Ad

“Additional steps include working with pest control to identify and close off any access points that may be allowing rodents to enter the school, sanitizing and cleaning areas where rodents have been spotted, clearing away all storage and clutter, and trimming tree branches back from the roof of the building,” McKinney’s message said.

Family members who News4JAX spoke with on Thursday were shocked, with some saying they appreciate how the school was addressing the problem.

“That’s not something you want to hear about where your kids are at school. But it does seem like they’re taking as drastic of measures as they can to take care of it,” said a Cedar Hills parent.

An aunt of a Cedar Hills student said: “I don’t even want her to come in here now. I mean, because you think you send your children to a safe place.”

According to DCPS, the district has contacted two schools this school year regarding impact to school operations due to a rodent infestation: Love Grove Elementary School and Neptune Beach Elementary school. A DCPS spokesperson said communications are sent out once the district becomes aware of a pest concern.

Ad

In recent years, Cedar Hills Elementary has consistently been identified for comprehensive support and improvement, which is a special status given to Florida schools that earn a “D” or “F” school grade, have an overall Federal Index of 40% or less, or have a graduation rate of 67% or lower.

The school earned a “D” grade from the state in the 2017-18 school year and a “C” grade the following year. The 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years did not render a school grade due to changes in the testing policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cedar Hills Elementary currently educates 442 students utilizing 26 teachers.

News4JAX asked DCPS whether funds generated from the half-cent sales tax for school improvement would be utilized for rodent extermination, and the spokesperson said: “Sales surtax money is used only to fund the Master Facility Plan, which is what we promised voters when they approved the measure two years ago. Pest control falls under operations and therefore we fund this from our operations budget.”

Ad

The full message from Principal McKinney to Cedar Hills Elementary families can be read below:

“Hello Cedar Hills Elementary School families. “In the spirit of open and transparent communication, I want to keep you informed of anything that impacts your student’s educational experience. “I am calling to share that rodents have been spotted on our campus and inside our school building. Because of this, we are taking several measures using guidance from our pest control contractor and district maintenance staff. “First, we have closed down our cafeteria, which is the main location where the rodents have been sited. Closing down the cafeteria enables the pest control staff to have an aggressive treatment plan without impacting students and staff. The plan includes trapping and safely removing rodents. “While the cafeteria is closed, food will be prepared offsite and brought to our school and students will be served meals in alternate locations. “Additional steps include working with pest control to identify and close off any access points that may be allowing rodents to enter the school, sanitizing and cleaning areas where rodents have been spotted, clearing away all storage and clutter, and trimming tree branches back from the roof of the building. “We will continue to keep you posted and let you know when our cafeteria has reopened. If you have any questions or concerns about this incident or anything related to your student’s educational experience at Cedar Hill Elementary, please do not hesitate to contact me through the school.” Marva McKinney, Principal, Cedar Hills Elementary School

If you’re dealing with rodents in your house, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has some good tips for you -- just remember: “Seal up, trap up, clean up.” That means you should “seal up” any holes inside or outside your home that might be an entry point for critters, set traps for the critters to clear them out and finally clear out excess clutter in pantries and closets to make your home as unwelcome for rodents as possible.