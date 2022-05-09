Flagler deputies intercept drug-laced birthday cards at jail

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies intercepted a drug smuggling operation into the jail, saying an inmate used birthday cards to try and smuggle them into the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Facility.

The Flagler Special Investigations Unit investigated, and determined Eric Marcotte, 26, was having birthday cards sent to him with Suboxone strips glued inside. Suboxone strips contain opioids commonly used to treat withdrawal symptoms for more powerful opioids like heroin.

Detectives first intercepted a piece of mail addressed to Marcotte on April 27. The birthday card had a peeling corner, and after inspection, they discovered a silver strip of tape located in between the card paper containing the strips.

Sheriff Rick Staly said Marcotte just extended his stay in jail, “well, happy birthday to Eric,” he said. “But it’s not the surprise you were hoping for.”

Marcotte was charged with Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility. He was in jail on two felony charges of Grand Theft and Carjacking.