Jacksonville police seek tips in investigation into man’s disappearance in 2020

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office on Monday released this flyer in a missing person investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Monday asked for the public’s help in an investigation into the disappearance of a man in 2020.

On Aug. 3, 2020, the Sheriff’s Office responded to Ribault River Drive in regard to a missing adult. According to police, the missing man, 30-year-old Sanchez M. Hughes, was reportedly last seen leaving the area about 11 p.m. Aug. 2, 2020.

Police said he has not been seen since.

On Aug. 4, 2020, Hughes’ black 2013 Honda Accord was found in the eastbound lanes of J. Turner Butler Boulevard at Kernan Boulevard.

“Due to the unusual circumstances surrounding his disappearance, we are seeking information that will help in the furtherance of this investigation as we attempt to locate the victim,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Monday.

Anyone who has seen Hughes or has information about his whereabouts or the investigation is asked to contact JSO by calling 904-630-0500 or emailing JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

