PETA sends letter to St. Johns County superintendent after dead shark hung from Ponte Vedra High rafters

This photo was sent to News4JAX of a dead shark hanging above a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School.

PETA on Tuesday sent a letter to St. Johns County School District Superintendent Tim Forson offering lessons on kindness to animals after a dead shark was hung from the rafters at Ponte Vedra High School last week.

In a news release, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) said the letter from TeachKind, PETA’s humane education division, offered to provide the school district with a K-12 kindness to animals curriculum and “Empathy Now,” which was described as a guide to preventing youth violence against animals.

In the letter, the group notes that Florida law states that teachers must provide instruction in kindness to animals and says that it will hold free virtual presentations for the district.

Ad

PREVIOUS STORIES: Dead shark found hanging from rafters at Ponte Vedra High School | Petition seeks criminal charges against students who hung dead shark from rafters at Ponte Vedra High

On Thursday morning, the district said the dead shark was found hanging from the rafters above a staircase at the school on Davis Park Road. The shark, which appeared to have been gutted, was cut down and removed but not before photos were posted on social media and quickly began circulating.

Ad

According to school officials, five Ponte Vedra High students have been identified by investigators as having hoisted the shark. An online petition on change.org started by OneProtest, an animal advocacy group, seeks signatures in support of seeking criminal charges against the five.

Students told News4JAX that it was a senior prank. The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the incident is believed to be a school prank and that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the investigation.