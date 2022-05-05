88º

Dead shark found hanging from rafters at Ponte Vedra High School

St. Johns County School District has turned over surveillance video to Sheriff’s Office

Marilyn Parker, Reporter

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

This photo was sent to News4JAX of a dead shark hanging above a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School. (Sent to News4JAX)

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – A dead shark was found hanging from the rafters above a staircase at Ponte Vedra High School on Thursday morning, according to the St. Johns County School District.

The school district told News4JAX that the discovery was made about 8 a.m. and that the shark was cut down and removed.

The district also said it has turned over surveillance video of the shark being hung up to the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office. As it is evidence in a criminal investigation, it will not be released.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissioner on the way to the school confirmed they are investigating.

The St. Johns County School District shared this photo of the dead shark. (St. Johns County School District)

Several people emailed photos to News4JAX of the shark that appear to be circulating on social media, mainly on Snapchat.

A student, who wished to remain anonymous, told News4JAX that it was a senior prank.

News4JAX reached out to a professor of biology at the University of North Florida who said that the positioning of the shark makes it difficult to confirm from a photo alone, but that it looks like it could be a sandbar shark. According to FWC, sandbar sharks are prohibited from recreational and commercial harvest in Florida state waters.

