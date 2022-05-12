Mayport sailor accused of possession child sexual abuse videos

MAYPORT, Fla. – A sailor at Naval Station Mayport has been arrested and charged by criminal complaint with possession of child sexual abuse videos, according to a news release Thursday from the Department of Justice.

Investigators say Adam Lee-Fucci Ferenbach, 34, of Atlantic Beach, faces up to 20 years in prison and a potential lifetime term of supervised released, if convicted. He was arrested at his residence on Friday and is said to be an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy.

Citing court documents, the DOJ said agents agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and the FBI executed a federal search warrant at Ferenbach’s home. The DOJ said agents seized a cellphone that contained several videos of young children being abused.

The DOJ said the case is being investigated as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative that was launched in May 2006. It’s led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section.