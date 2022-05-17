USS Stark remembrance ceremony returning to Mayport for 1st time since pandemic

NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. – Tuesday, May 17, marks 35 years since two Iraqi missiles struck the USS Stark in the Persian Gulf, killing 37 sailors aboard. Naval Station Mayport will hold its annual remembrance ceremony to honor those who lost their lives that day.

Every year, the names of all 37 sailors are read aloud, a solemn reminder of their sacrifice. Tuesday, the survivors and sailors’ families will return to Mayport. For the last couple of years, the ceremony was held in other locations because of the pandemic. Peter Wynkoop organized the event. He served aboard the USS Stark as commanding officer in the years after the attack.

“It makes me pleased that we did it. It means so much to the families that it’s worth doing. Remembering the crew, getting to know their families over the years, I feel like I almost know these guys,” Wynkoop said.

The USS Stark was off the Saudi Arabian coast near the Iran-Iraq war exclusion boundary when it was hit by two Iraqi missiles. Only one detonated, but the other started a fire. The initial explosion and fire killed 29 sailors, including two lost at sea. Eight would later die from their injuries. Thanks to the crew’s heroic efforts that day, they saved the ship.

Ad

At last year’s event, News4JAX met Gary Clinefelter, whose son Brian was killed in the attack.

“It still seems like yesterday,” Clinefelter said at the time. “Every morning I get up, I go through the same things. The loss.”

For Wynkoop, the service is also about teaching future generations.

“I think our children don’t know enough about their past, their history, and it’s good to show them both,” Wynkoop said. “And we brought high school kids, Junior ROTC units, to the service to witness what’s happened in recent history.”

With this year’s return to Mayport, Wynkoop says in a way, it’ll be like a reunion.

Iraq was considered an ally at the time of the attack.

Saddam Hussein said the pilot involved mistook the USS Stark for an Iranian tanker -- and apologized for the event. Tuesday’s ceremony begins at 10 a.m.

Ad

The Stark was attacked on a Sunday. At the end of that week, President Ronald Reagan delivered a nationally televised eulogy at Mayport honoring the 37 who died.