VyStar Credit Union customers experiencing issues with mobile app

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – VyStar Credit Union reported issues with its mobile app on Monday, and a message on its official Twitter page posted in the evening said problems were still apparent.

“We have restarted the system and members have been able to log in directly at http://vystarcu.org. The mobile app is still experiencing issues and is not yet ready for use,” VyStar wrote on its Twitter page.

VyStar suggested users head to its website for urgent needs. “Our team is continuing to work as quickly as possible to resolve these issues,” it wrote.

The credit union began a conversion to a new online and mobile platform over the weekend.