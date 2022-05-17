VyStar Credit Union says teams working ‘around the clock’ to fix online banking issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Customers at VyStar Credit Union are continuing to have issues accessing mobile and online banking.

Viewers have been reaching out to News4JAX -- frustrated by the problems.

It all began Friday with a scheduled outage to move to a new online and mobile platform, and the company said Tuesday that it was still addressing issues with the transition. A VyStar spokesperson also told News4JAX that teams are working “around the clock” to get this fixed and that they have enlisted third-party experts to help.

VyStar member Lucinda Jones says she’s banked at VyStar for decades.

“Have never disqualified me from getting what I need,” she said.

But she says, for four days, the Vystar app hasn’t been working for her.

“Couldn’t get on it. Can’t get on it,” she said.

But she says she’s not too worried.

In the meantime, some customers have told News4JAX that they haven’t been able to see what’s in their bank accounts online.

For VyStar member Gabe Garcia, the outage has been frustrating.

“So I just wanted my account balance and I went online to their app, then they said I had to download a new app, so I downloaded the new app, told me all my information was wrong, so I went to their website and their website said that they were experiencing technical difficulties, so I called the 800 number and the 800 number said that it was going to be over a 25-minute wait to talk to somebody and all they could do was apologize,” explained Garcia. “Mobile banking and online banking is just, like, it’s a necessity in today’s day and age, so it’s very frustrating.”

On the Apple and Android app store, VyStar’s app has poor reviews, with one member writing, “Literally it’s been three days and still can’t see my money on my app.”

News4JAX asked VyStar when the issue might be resolved, and the spokesperson said they’re working as quickly as possible and will provide an update as soon as they have more information.

A News4JAX insider commented they were surprised to find $5,000 missing from their account and no transactions recorded after January.

The spokesperson with VyStar said, “There have been some reports that loan balances and some transactions are not showing up online for some members. We want our members to be assured that their balance and transaction information is safe and accurate.”

The spokesperson also said that all scheduled payments are being paid as planned and that there is no reason to believe funds or personal information have been compromised.

VyStar says it’s looking at helping customers who receive late fees because of this problem.

The credit union says anyone who needs to get their balance can visit a VyStar branch or ATM. Customers can also use Magic*Touch by dialing 904-777-6000 or 800-445-6289 and selecting “Option 0.” VyStar notes that You will need your Member ID to use this feature.

VyStar Credit Union reports it serves more than 800,000 members with more than $12 billion in assets.