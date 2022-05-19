Online and mobile banking: Day 6 of problems for VyStar Credit Union members

An outage of VyStar Credit Union’s web and mobile banking platforms is now on day five. People were lined up inside the Springfield VyStar branch Wednesday afternoon.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An outage of VyStar Credit Union’s web and mobile banking platforms is now in its 6th day. News4JAX has received numerous e-mails from people who are unable to pay their bills, or unaware if their bills have been paid. Some say they’re really upset by the lack of direct communication from upper management at VyStar.

VyStar said on Wednesday that there are no concerns of a cyber or ransomware attack — saying instead this began with a scheduled outage Friday to move to a new platform and for many, that outage is ongoing. Although, it was scheduled to be complete on May 15.

VyStar Credit Union says all member funds and data are safe, secure and accurate on its core system. But many members are nervous not being able to see their accounts for themselves on the web or mobile app-- or finding their balances to be inaccurate when they can log in.

VyStar says autopayments are still going through—but members say they can’t see it for themselves. This has caused many branches to be packed with people wanting to know their balances and status of payments.

VyStar still dosen’t have an answer on when the issue may be resolved.

And again, VyStar says the banking functions themselves are working—just not the system that displays them online and on the app.

Also, VyStar accounts are federally for up insured up to $250,000.