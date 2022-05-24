Activist’s attorney files notice of intent to sue over trespassing arrest at site of DeSantis’ news conference

Community activist Ben Frazier was led from the room in handcuffs ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' news conference in January.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Activist Ben Frazier’s attorney, John Phillips, has filed a notice of intent to sue, over Frazier’s January arrest for trespassing at a state office building in Jacksonville where Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was scheduled to hold a news conference.

The notice comes after Frazier was given a trespassing citation and released, and then the charge was dropped.

The notice informs the state of Florida, the city of Jacksonville, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the state attorney’s office that they will be named as defendants.

Phillips says in the notice that Frazier’s civil and constitutional rights were violated by an illegal detention that was also a suppression of his speech.

The notice says Frazier will seek unspecified compensation for his physical and emotional damage, and mental anguish and suffering as a result of his arrest.

The city responded, indicating it’d like to see all medical and hospital bills that resulted from his arrest.

