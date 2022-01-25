Attorney for activist Ben Frazier says client’s trespassing charge was dropped

An email sent Monday night by attorney John Phillips, representing Jacksonville community activist Ben Frazier, states that a misdemeanor trespassing charge his client was facing has been dismissed.

Frazier, of the Northside Coalition, was arrested following a confrontation with members of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ staff prior to a news conference by the governor in Jacksonville. Frazier arrived to the news conference, where he and other activists planned to confront the governor on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic and other issues. Frazier was confronted by member’s of the governor’s staff, refusing to budge when asked repeatedly to leave.

Frazier was removed from the building in handcuffs and arrested on the misdemeanor trespassing charge. DeSantis eventually held his news conference elsewhere on the property.

“We are pleased to announce that trespass charges against respected civil rights activist Ben Frazier were dropped on Friday January 21,” reads a statement from Phillips. “There is no need for a hearing; and there was, in fact, no need for an arrest.”

Phillips continued that there will be a process of legal action pertaining to his client’s arrest.

“Despite the Governor’s [office] saying they’d facilitate a meeting with Mr. Frazier, there is still no word from the Governor’s office. We invite that and suspect a simple meeting could avoid legal action entirely. It’s all he wanted all along,” Phillips continued in his statement.

Phillips said his office plans to release more information Tuesday. A check of posted court records on the Duval County Clerk of Courts website Monday night did not appear to show any updates to the case.

In a statement, Frazier said: “Freedom of speech is as important today as it was when the Bill of Rights was first written. I am thankful for all of the people who supported us on and off of social media. It should be duly noted by all that Governor DeSantis is not above the U.S. Constitution. We invite him to live up to his office’s promise of a meeting.”

Phillips and Frazier stated earlier this month that they planned to file a federal civil rights lawsuit if the misdemeanor trespassing charge was not dropped.

On Friday, News4JAX learned DeSantis’ office declined to appoint a special prosecutor to the case. A letter from the governor’s office to State Attorney Melissa Nelson states: “Because staff members of this office were directly involved in the circumstances and underlying facts necessary to support the arrest, we have concerns that the ends of justice would not be best served if this office were to select which state attorney should investigate or prosecute this matter.”

Nelson had appointed her own outside prosecutor with approval of State Attorney R.J. Larizza of the Seventh Judicial Circuit.

Following Frazier’s arrest earlier this month, DeSantis’ press secretary Christina Pushaw released a statement:

“The press conference is for credentialed media to cover information from the governor’s office and state leaders that is important for the public to hear. Mr. Frazier is an activist, not a member of the press. Every citizen has the right to protest in public places -- but not to trespass in a secured facility in order to disrupt a press briefing and prevent information from being conveyed to the public.”

Here is the document Phillips shared Monday night: