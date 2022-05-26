Corrine Brown’s name will remain on Gainesville building for now

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Former U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s name will remain on a transportation building in Gainesville, despite her pleading guilty last week to one count of tax fraud in her federal case.

Back in 2014, the city of Gainesville named the Reginal Transit System building after Brown because, as a congresswoman, she was able to secure funding for the facility.

Since her first conviction, scheduled retrial and now with the guilty plea, city officials have been questioning whether her name should be removed. One city commissioner suggested waiting to see if she won her appeal -- that did not happen.

Right now, according to the Gainesville Sun, removing her name from the RTS building is not an immediate concern for the mayor and city commission. For now, it will remain.