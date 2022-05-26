Husband of slain teacher dies ‘of grief’ family confirms

Irma Garcia was one of two teachers killed at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022.

UVALDE, Texas – According to KSAT-TV in San Antonio, the husband of one of the teachers who was shot and killed at Robb Elementary School while trying to protect her students has also died, family members confirm.

Irma Garcia’s husband, Joe, “passed away due to grief,” a nephew posted on Twitter.

According to Irma Garcia’s online teacher’s biography, the couple had been married for 24 years and have four children.

“I have my eldest son Cristian completing Marine boot camp and another son Jose attending Texas State University,” Garcia states on her teacher’s page. “My eldest daughter Lyliana will be a sophomore in high school and my youngest Alysandra will be a 7th grader this year.”

On Twitter, the couple’s nephew posted: “PLEASE PRAY FOR OUR FAMILY, God have mercy on us, this isn’t easy.”

