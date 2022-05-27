2 weeks later, VyStar’s online banking system still locked up and locked some customers out

Two weeks have dragged on since VyStar Credit Union’s online banking system locked up and locked customers out.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A trip to the VyStar branch in Fernandina Beach is a regular occurrence for Ashlie Robinson ever since the company’s online banking system went down two weeks ago.

“I have to come to the bank every day,” Robinson said. “I work right down the street, but I live in Georgia so there’s no banks there, so now I got to drive. I can only come if I’m working.”

Bob Riley also made the trip from Georgia.

“Usually, I only have one thing that I need to do and that’s my Visa statement,” Riley said. “Once a month I usually go online and balance it, set it up on autopay.”

RELATED: I-TEAM: Who is investigating VyStar and is your money safe? | VyStar spokesperson says the company is making great progress

Ad

The mobile banking issues happened during a planned conversion to a new platform. VyStar said all funds are secure. The bank is using local banking tech firm Nymbus to launch the new platform electing it as its digital banking partner a few months after investing $20 million in the company.

The long lines at the bank are just one issue for customers. “I have a business, there’s money going in and out all the time and I have no idea what’s going on,” said VyStar member Mike Mack.

“Unable to pay my bills. Unable to make transfers. Even today, even now that the website is back up, we’re still not able to make internal transfers,” Mack said.

Some lucky members have been able to check their accounts online this week. “The first day that it opened it went up to like 30,000 and it took like 10 minutes, 10-20 minutes,” Robinson said.

Ad

Mike Mack said he hasn’t had much luck, “It says not available right now.”

“I’m hoping it gets fixed soon so I don’t have to come to the bank every 5 minutes,” said Robinson.

The CEO of VyStar told News4JAX on Tuesday, he expects the bank to have a fully functional online and mobile banking system next week. News4JAX reached out on Friday, but there weren’t any new updates.