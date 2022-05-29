5 dead after boats collide near Savannah

Coast Guard and partner agencies searched for 3 men after 2 boats collided in the Wilmington River, about 1.5 miles north of Thunderbolt Marina, Saturday.

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Five people are dead after a boat collision in the Wilmington River near Savannah, Georgia on Saturday.

According to CNN, Georgia DNR said three bodies were recovered Sunday after two people were found following the crash on Saturday.

The Coast Guard says a good Samaritan notified Coast Guard Sector Charleston at 10:42 a.m., via VHF-FM channel 16, stating two recreational boats collided and people were in the water.

The two boats were traveling in opposite directions when they crashed, said Mark McKinnon, a spokesperson for the law enforcement division of Georgia’s Department of Natural Resources.

One of the two boats was carrying six passengers while the second carried three, McKinnon said. The other four people involved in the crash suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital in Savannah.

The collision is under investigation.