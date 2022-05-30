VyStar mobile and online banking problems enter 3rd week

News4JAX keeps hearing from VyStar members who are frustrated, fed up and tired of waiting.

Branches closed Monday for Memorial Day, but the credit unions’ ATMs were open.

On the VyStar website, lines to log-in are much shorter than they were last week—in the hundreds rather than ten-thousand plus, but members tell us the site is far from fully functional.

As the first of the month approaches, some VyStar members are concerned about what they say is subpar online banking.

“I can’t even transfer money on my phone from you know savings to checking,” VyStar member, Lisa Bousquet said.

Bill Armstrong told us, “I can’t look at all my checking account transactions, I can look at about five of them.”

Last Tuesday, VyStar CEO Brian Wolfburg told News4JAX he expected the credit union’s online banking system to be fully functional by this week.

But VyStar members tell us that hasn’t happened.

We asked one member, “Have you been able to get logged on at all?” Their answer, “Barely, like maybe once out of ten times of trying and then it shuts down in the middle.”

RELATED: I-TEAM: Who is investigating VyStar and is your money safe? | VyStar members, are you sticking with the credit union or leaving?

Another member said, “It’s not fully functional. And it just kind of a black and white screen. I don’t know if that’s the new look. But if it is, it’s, it’s it’s definitely worse than it was before.”

A public relations firm representing VyStar declined to answer our question about why a backup system was not immediately implemented when the new platform did not work as anticipated. It also did NOT respond to our question about Nymbus. That’s the company VyStar invested 20-million dollars in back in April 2021. Then in July – VyStar chose Nymbus to be the vendor for its new online banking platform.

VyStar’s chief member experience officer Joel Swanson previously told News4JAX that Nymbus implemented a similar system for a $50 billion bank. News4JAX could not find evidence of such a deal. We asked both VyStar and Nymbus what that bank is, but they did not answer the question.

“The fact that they launched this thing is just unbelievable,” Armstrong told us. “And I certainly wonder where the accountability is.”

Again, VyStar’s branches and contact center closed Memorial Day, but they say members can view their balances and make transfers 24/7 using Magic*Touch phone banking.

To access your funds & make transfers 24/7 using, Magic*Touch call 904-777-6000 or 800-445-6289, and select Option 0.