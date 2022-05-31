Inflation could keep many Floridians from evacuating this hurricane season, AAA survey finds

Vehicles head slowly east on the Interstate-10 twin spans leaving New Orleans while only a trickle of cars heads west back into the city before landfall of Hurricane Ida in New Orleans, Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. A combination of voluntary and mandatory evacuations have been called for cities and communities across the region including New Orleans, where the mayor ordered a mandatory evacuation for areas outside the citys levee system and a voluntary evacuation for residents inside the levee system.(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

On the eve of the Atlantic hurricane season, a new survey shows a growing number of Floridians are choosing not to leave their homes if there’s a hurricane.

According to AAA, 1 out of 4 people who live in the Sunshine State would ignore evacuation warnings. At least 60% of people say they would only evacuate if a hurricane reaches a Category 3 status or stronger.

Another 29% of people do not make advanced preparations for hurricane season or severe weather with nearly half (44%) of people saying they do not even have an evacuation plan.

In that survey, 2 out of 5 people say both high gas prices and the availability of gas would make them more hesitant to leave their homes if there is a major hurricane.

A few other reasons why some people say they would not evacuate is because they would not be able to take their pets with them, they don’t know where to go, or just because of financial reasons.

It’s been four years since the last major storm hit the Jacksonville area, but the NOAA predicts three to six major hurricanes will make landfall this season. A “major” hurricane is a Category 3 or higher.

Agencies plan to send out hurricane guides the week before hurricane season that outline residents’ specific evacuation zones and other things people need to know to prepare for a hurricane.

You can check your evacuation zone here and get a complete hurricane checklist here.

Florida residents can also buy supplies to prepare for hurricanes and other disasters tax-free from now until June 10.