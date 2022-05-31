Murder trial for Jacksonville rapper Ksoo delayed after father set to testify

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A trial date for Hakeem Robinson, a Jacksonville rapper known as Ksoo, in the 2019 murder of 16-year-old Adrian Gainer was scrubbed Tuesday.

During a pretrial hearing, Robinson’s attorney motioned to have the trial moved back, citing the prosecution’s addition of Abdul Robinson Sr. -- Robinson’s father -- as a witness, along with new discovery material. The state didn’t object, and the judge granted the motion.

Hakeem Robinson and his brother, Abdul Robinson Jr., and Leroy Whitaker are also indicted in the 2020 murder of Charles McCormick. There’s a fourth man, Dominique Barner, charged in that murder who wasn’t indicted. The state has revealed in court filings that Barner is cooperating with prosecutors in that case.

Ad

Abdul Robinson Sr. is now cooperating with prosecutors and has given statements in the murders of Charles McCormick and Damon Rothermel.

Hakeem Robinson has pleaded not guilty to the two separate charges of first-degree murder. His next pretrial date for BOTH his murder cases will be July 19.