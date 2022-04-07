Jacksonville rapper Ksoo pleads not guilty to 2 separate 1st-degree murder charges

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Hakeem Robinson, a Jacksonville rapper known as Ksoo who’s accused in two different murders, appeared in Duval County court on Thursday.

Robinson, 23, pleaded not guilty to the two separate charges of first-degree murder as a gang member.

He’s accused in the shooting deaths of 16-year-old Adrian Gainer in 2019 and 23-year-old rapper Charles McCormick Jr. in 2020.

Christopher DeCoste, Robinson’s attorney, told the judge that they received the results from his body scan he participated in that was requested by the state. He said it showed Robinson could not be excluded from McCormick’s death.

‘This supports our position, so this is something that we’re digesting right now,” DeCoste said.

Robinson’s attorneys believe he doesn’t match the description of the shooter seen in the photo below.

Records show McCormick was shot and killed at a shopping center off Merrill Road in January 2020. According to investigators, a witness’s dashcam video recorded the killing.

According to the state, the video shows a person run toward McCormick with an assault rifle and shoot him repeatedly, killing him. The shooter’s face isn’t seen on video.

Records show Robinson’s data from the body scan was then compared to the data from the dashcam video. The state says the body scan would mathematically determine the actual height of the shooter.

Robinson’s attorney sent News4JAX a statement saying:

“Mr. Robinson was precisely scanned with lasers from all angles. Months were spent doing complicated math to render the dense 51-page report. The result, Mr. Robinson can’t be excluded, which is far different than a finding that he’s the shooter. Interestingly, the report purposefully avoided certain simpler and dispositive comparisons, like the shooter’s tiny feet compared to Mr. Robinson’s huge size 12 feet. This wasn’t a search for the truth by the government. It was an attempt to fix their case—two eyewitnesses described the shooter as short and skinny—using fancy scientific evidence. You don’t need lasers and calculators, just two eyes, to see that Mr. Robinson is all around bigger and taller than the shooter.”

The state has stated previously they feel there is enough evidence to convict Robinson.

News4JAX has requested the official body scan results from the state, but we have not received them at this time.

Robinson’s next court date is April 21.